Biden unhappy with intel leaks on Ukraine, says White House

President Joe Biden was not happy with leaks to news outlets in which U.S. intelligence appeared to take credit for helping Ukraine target a Russian ship and Russian generals in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
"The president was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role, an inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians' role and their leadership and he did not feel they were constructive," she said.
