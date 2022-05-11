President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of Nepal, Sudan and Slovak Republic

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from the envoys of Nepal, Sudan and the Slovak Republic at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointment and emphasized the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multi-faceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Kovind also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships, it said. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen ties with India, the statement said.

Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan and Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic presented their credential to the President, it said.

