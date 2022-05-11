Left Menu

President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of Nepal, Sudan and Slovak Republic

Kovind also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.Through the ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:30 IST
President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of Nepal, Sudan and Slovak Republic
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from the envoys of Nepal, Sudan and the Slovak Republic at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointment and emphasized the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multi-faceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Kovind also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships, it said. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen ties with India, the statement said.

Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan and Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic presented their credential to the President, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022