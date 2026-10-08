Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Penguins deal D Filip Hallander to Oilers for F Spencer Stastney

In a depth trade, the Pittsburgh Penguins ​sent forward Filip Hallander to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Spencer Stastney on Wednesday. Pittsburgh general manager Kyle ​Dubas has traded Hallander twice and acquired him once. As general manager ‌of ​the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020, he acquired Hallander in a trade that sent Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman retires in surprise move

Oregon head coach Dana Altman announced his retirement Wednesday after 16 seasons with the Ducks' program in a move that was effective immediately. The decision by the winningest head coach in program history ‌comes less than three weeks before the season opener against Stanford and ahead of next week's home exhibition game against Seattle.

Soccer-Messi signs off in tears after one last Argentina master class

Lionel Messi delivered one last master class in blue and white on Tuesday as Argentina's captain brought the curtain down on his extraordinary 21-year international career by scoring one goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The 39-year-old's final bow in front of more than ‌85,000 fans at a packed Monumental stadium was less about football and more a national celebration of Messi's service to the national team.

Saints QB Tyler Shough dealing with sore left hand, expects to play Sunday

New Orleans quarterback Tyler ‌Shough doesn't expect his sore left hand to prevent him from playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Shough's non-throwing hand was wrapped during the team's walk-through on Wednesday, when he was listed as limited in an estimation of availability.

Padres come up with clutch efforts, beat Brewers to force Game 4

Jake Cronenworth hit a tie-breaking homer in the fifth inning and Michael King registered a six-out save as the San Diego Padres staved off elimination with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Cronenworth ⁠led off the ​bottom of the fifth by jumping on a first-pitch sweeper by ⁠JoJo Romero (0-1) and sending it over the wall to give the Padres a 3-2 advantage.

Aces G Jewell Loyd (leg) ruled out for Game 2 vs. Valkyries

Las Vegas Aces veteran guard Jewell Loyd has been ruled out of Wednesday night's Game 2 semifinal contest against the host Golden ⁠State Valkyries due to a left leg injury. Loyd was injured during the third quarter of Game 1 on Sunday and she missed the rest of the contest. Loyd was scoreless in 17 minutes.

Valkyries first WNBA franchise to hit $100M in annual revenue

The Golden State ​Valkyries are pursuing their first WNBA championship, but the second-year franchise has already achieved a historic financial milestone, according to a Sportico report. The outlet reported on Wednesday that the Valkyries have exceeded $100 million in annual revenue. ⁠Golden State is not only the first WNBA team to reach that financial mark but also the first women's professional sports team to do so.

Stars F Joel Kiviranta (lower body) to miss at least a week

Dallas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta will miss at least a week due to a ⁠lower- ​body injury, coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. Kiviranta was injured blocking a shot in the Stars' 5-0 home victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Dallas has road games on Thursday at Buffalo and Saturday at Pittsburgh before a home contest against Colorado next Tuesday.

NFL-Raise a glass: League to allow drinking celebrations after 'juice' saga

NFL players will not be disciplined for celebrations that imitate drinking a beverage, the league and union said on Wednesday, after a high-profile saga ⁠involving 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk this season prompted outcry and mockery from fans.

The NFL was once known derisively as the "No Fun League" for its hard line stance on end-zone celebrations but relaxed its rules in 2017, allowing ⁠for elaborate dances and routines in a largely well-received shift.

Texans coach ⁠DeMeco Ryans assumes defensive play-calling duties

The Houston Texans rode the NFL's top-ranked defense to a wild-card berth in 2025. They returned 10 starters from a unit that allowed a league-low 17.4 points per game.

ESPN to stream Super Bowl LXI on Disney+

Super Bowl LXI will be available to customers on the streaming service Disney+ in addition to airing ‌on ESPN and ABC, the networks announced ‌Wednesday. The game is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The first Super Bowl produced ​by ESPN will feature broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.