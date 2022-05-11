UK and Sweden say relations with Putin can never be normalised
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Swedish counterpart said that relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin can never be normalised following the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss topics including security in Europe. "The leaders agreed that the aftershocks of Putin's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed international security architecture," a spokesperson for Johnson said after the meeting.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Swedish counterpart said that relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin can never be normalised following the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss topics including security in Europe.
"The leaders agreed that the aftershocks of Putin's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed international security architecture," a spokesperson for Johnson said after the meeting. "They underlined that relations with Putin could never be normalised."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Magdalena Andersson
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Johnson
- Ukraine
- British
- Swedish
- Boris Johnson
- Europe
- Russian
ALSO READ
POLL-British cost of living crisis to have severe impact on economic growth
EU countries now looking at Turkmenistan for gas supplies, amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says
UK dismisses Lavrov's "bravado", says no imminent threat of escalation in Ukraine