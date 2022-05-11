Justice will be done to Azam Khan, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed hope that justice will be done to Azam Khan, the SP leader languishing in jail for over two years.

Yadav, who attended a function in Azamgarh, alleged that the government is tightening legal grip on Azam Khan so that he could not get out of jail. Khan, a senior SP leader and MLA from Rampur, is currently in jail on several charges including corruption.

''The way the court hearing is going on, Samajwadis hope that justice will be done to him,'' said Yadav.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail for over two years. In a major relief to him, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted Khan bail in the case of illegal possession of enemy property.

Khan, a former state minister, has got bail in 88 out of 89 cases. He will be released from jail only after the bail is granted in the last case.

The SP president alleged that ever since the BJP government has come to power, it has imposed serious sections like sedition against the political leaders who are vocal against the government.

''Bulldozers are being used to demolish the homes of Muslims and people seeking justice in the state,'' said Yadav.

The former Chief Minister of UP said that the condition of the country will become like Sri Lanka if the government ends the free ration scheme.

''The government now lacks budget, it now is looking for excuses to stop the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and ration distribution. The government has forgotten that the country is run by law and constitution and not by bulldozers,'' said Yadav.

Asked about controversy over videography survey in Gyanvapi campus of Varanasi, Yadav alleged that the BJP is deliberately stoking hatred among the people.

He said that there is an order of the Supreme Court that old heritage should not be tampered with. “Will the government also not accept this decision of the court?” Yadav asked.

