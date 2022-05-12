Nana Patole accuses NCP of backstabbing Congress with Zila Parishad poll tie-up with BJP

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday hit out at ally NCP over forging an alliance with the rival BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad polls, and accused it of "backstabbing the grand old party". The Congress state chief also stated that he will discuss the issue with the party high command.

The NCP Gondia unit forged an alliance with the BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad on Tuesday to keep Congress, which is an ally in the state government, away from power. Notably, the NCP-BJP alliance at the Zilla Parishad won the polls. Pankaj Rahangdale from the BJP was elected as the president and NCP's Yashwant Gunvir as the vice-president.

Speaking to the reporters here, Patole said" "In the past two and a half years, the NCP took away some of our party members. It forged an alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions." "We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us," Patole added.

Notably, Congress' Usha Mendhe was defeated in the Gondia Zilla Parishad polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)