Karnataka: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slams BJP over anti-conversion law

Karnataka ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday by alleging that the government was trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through an ordinance route for diverting people's attention from the matters of corruption and lack of administration. The opposition leader's remarks came a day after the ruling government in the state (BJP) promulgated an ordinance to give effect to the Anti-Conversion Bill in the state on Thursday.

In a conversation with ANI, Siddaramaiah said, "I urge the governor to reject 'The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance, which is aimed at harassing the minorities," said Siddaramaiah. "Our law is capable of stopping conversion that is forced through incentives and threats. Then what is the need for a new law? The only reason is to threaten and harass minorities," he added.

Stating the law as a political agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he professed that True Hindus practise harmony and universal brotherhood, and will reject any communal politics of the BJP. "We see constant attacks on minorities whenever BJP comes to power. The People of Karnataka are ashamed of this government," he asserted. The ex-CM further mentioned in the conversation that the constitution allows individuals to freely convert to any religion as they want. There is also a law to prevent conversions. "There is police and court to enforce this (prevention of conversions). So does this mean that BJP has no confidence in the institutions?" he assumed.

Promising religious freedom, Siddaramaiah declared that Congress will never allow the misuse of The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion and said that their party will firmly stand with everyone anyone threatened by the government. (ANI)

