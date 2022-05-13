U.S. defense chief urged immediate Ukraine ceasefire in call with Russian counterpart - Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday in which he called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication, the Pentagon said.
It was the first time Austin had spoken with Shoigu since Feb. 18, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Sergei Shoigu
- Defense
- Austin
- Ukraine
- Lloyd Austin
- John Kirby
- U.S.
- Shoigu
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA delivers specialised equipment to Ukraine for security of nuclear facilities
WRAPUP 3-Putin warns West of lightning retaliation for intervention in Ukraine
COLUMN-Ukraine war escalates beyond its borders in mounting confrontation: Peter Apps