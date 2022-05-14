New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL44 PB-2ND LD CONG-JAKHAR Good luck, goodbye Congress: former Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party Chandigarh: “Good luck and goodbye Congress”, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday as he announced his decision to quit the party which had last month removed him from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

DEL47 CONG-SHIVIR-ACHARYAPRAMOD Priyanka most popular face, should take over party chief if Rahul not willing: Acharya Pramod Udaipur: Amid calls for organisational changes in the Congress, party leader Acharya Pramod on Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the ''most popular'' face of the party and should take over its leadership in case Rahul Gandhi is not willing to accept the responsibility.

DEL62 CONG-SHIVIR-LD SOCIAL JUSTICE Cong set to provide 50 pc representation to SCs, STs, OBCs minorities at all levels in organisation Udaipur: The Congress is set to provide 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels in the party organisation as part of its social engineering efforts to win back the confidence of the weaker sections.

DES52 RJ-GEHLOT-OSD Grilled by Delhi Police for over three hours in phone-tapping case: Gehlot's OSD Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma on Saturday said he was grilled by the Delhi Police crime branch for more than three hours in connection with a phone tapping case.

DEL22 UP-GYANVAPI-LD-SURVEY Videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex over for day; to resume Sunday Varanasi: The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi resumed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, officials said, and added that the survey work went on in a peaceful manner.

DES63 HP-2NDLD-PM HP CM inspects site of PM's likely rally in Shimla on May 31 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inspected a proposed site for a rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address here on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, HP BJP said.

DES50 UP-ASSEMBLY SESSION UP's new assembly to begin its first session from May 23 Lucknow: The first session of the new Uttar Pradesh assembly will start on May 23 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state.

