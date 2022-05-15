PM Modi congratulates new Tripura chief minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura chief minister, and expressed confidence that he will add vigour to the states development journey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura chief minister and expressed confidence that he will add vigor to the state's development journey. Saha was sworn in on Sunday morning. Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura's CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigor to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018.''
