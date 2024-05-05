Left Menu

Poonch Attack: Security Forces Battle Terrorists in Ongoing Operation

The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar in the districts Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said. There has been no contact with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:58 IST
The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar in the district's Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said. They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists. The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said. There has been no ''contact'' with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

