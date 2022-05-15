BJP is hell-bent in turning demographic dividend to demographic disaster, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP led government at the Centre over the rampant inflation, rising unemployment and attack on the country's institutions, adding that there is a fear looming in the country that the Bharatiya Janata Party Party is hell-bent on turning "demographic dividend into a demographic disaster." While asserting that the Congress party needs to work aggressively on the ground to connect with the masses coupled with intensive communication skills.

Rahul Gandhi announced that the party will undertake a yatra in October to strengthen the organisation and re-establish the connect with the people. "Congress has always provided a platform to people for deliberations without fear, worry. However, there is a fear that our demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster and the BJP government will be held responsible for it," Gandhi said addressing over 400 party members on the concluding day of the Congress strategy meeting (Chintan Shivir) in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

In a scathing attack on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "Meaningful conversations are not allowed in India nowadays. We see conversations being muzzled and we do not understand its consequences." Gandhi went ahead and slammed the BJP, and RSS and said the ruling dispensation would never allow such an open conversation which Congress has always provided where people can hold deliberations without any fear or worry.

The Congress on Sunday adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' -- a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organization to make it battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls. "Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur.

He alleged a "systematic destruction" of various institutions was taking place. "The day this country's institutions stop working, the day this country stops having a conversation with itself, we will be in serious trouble," he said.

The Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, was attended by several leaders and adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' after referring "six draft resolution" which was submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed on different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice, and welfare and economy. Speaking further in his address to the leaders of the party, Rahul Gandhi highlighted about the current situation of the party in the country and said, "We have to revive our connection with people and need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it, This will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work."

"I want to tell all Congress workers and leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur. (ANI)

