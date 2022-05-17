Left Menu

UK lawmaker arrested on suspicion of rape - Sun newspaper

The unnamed lawmaker was held over offences committed between 2002 and 2009 in London, the paper said quoting police. The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Conservative whips office, which in charge of party discipline in parliament, said the lawmaker had been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate while the investigation took place.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:15 IST
A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. The unnamed lawmaker was held over offences committed between 2002 and 2009 in London, the paper said quoting police. The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Conservative whips office, which in charge of party discipline in parliament, said the lawmaker had been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate while the investigation took place. "Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further," the spokesperson said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

