Biden calls on Americans to reject 'poison' of white supremacy

U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on all Americans to reject the "poison" of white supremacy, addressing families and local officials at the Buffalo, New York, site of what police say is a racially motivated mass shooting over the weekend. "White sumpremacy is a poison.

U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on all Americans to reject the "poison" of white supremacy, addressing families and local officials at the Buffalo, New York, site of what police say is a racially motivated mass shooting over the weekend.

"White sumpremacy is a poison. It's a poison - it really is - running through our body politic," Biden said. He said the white gunman who killed nine Black Americans and a white security guard trying to protect them was fueled by "hate that through the media and politics, the internet has radicalized angry alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced …by the other. By people who don’t look like them."

