Erdogan says NATO should understand Turkey's security sensitivities
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he expected Turkey's NATO allies to understand its sensitivities on security, having surprised the allies last week by saying he would not view Sweden and Finland's applications to join the bloc positively.
In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, he reiterated that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey, adding that Sweden should not expect Turkey to approve its NATO bid without returning "terrorists".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Finland's and Sweden's path to NATO membership
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Finland and Sweden's path to NATO membership
Germany would support Finland, Sweden NATO bid - Scholz
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian on spying charges by May 21 - ISNA
PM Modi meets Swedish counterpart in Denmark, discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties