BJP misusing central agencies, has unleashed a "Tughlagi raj": Mamata amid SSC row

Amid the row over irregularities in SSC appointments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for unleashing a ''Tughlagi raj'' in the country and ''misusing federal agencies to settle political scores''.

Banerjee also claimed that there were many discrepancies in government recruitment during the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state, details of which, she said, she will ''reveal soon''.

''The BJP is running a 'Tughlaqi' regime (referring to 14th-century Delhi Sultan Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq who was known to be wilful) in the country and is trying to divide the nation. It is controlling central agencies and using those to settle political scores,'' she said at a public meeting here.

''A lot of things are being said about discrepancies in recruitment. The people are well aware of those who are involved in corruption. They don't like such people neither do I. If someone has committed any wrong, the law will take its course. ''But this vilification campaign should stop. During the Left regime, transfers were made and jobs were given by writing down names on paper. I will reveal the irregularities soon,'' she said.

West Bengal minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee was quizzed for over three hours on Wednesday evening by CBI in connection with irregularities in appointments in government schools which has snowballed into a major controversy in the state.

Chatterjee appeared before the sleuths of the investing agency following an order by the Calcutta High Court, which termed as a ''public scam'' the irregularities made in the recruitment process.

''If there is anything wrong, it should be rectified through proper law. But if BJP thinks it can silence us by brute force, it is wrong. It lost the assembly poll but has no shame. BJP now thinks that it can gain some ground before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' she said.

Keeping up her attack, the feisty TMC boss said the saffron party has destroyed all institutions in the country. ''The BJP has systematically planted its people in all institutions and destroyed them. They have done the same with ED and CBI. They could not unseat me and are now jealous of me,'' she said. The saffron party has unleashed a ''misinformation campaign'' to malign the state, she said referring to allegations of violence leveled by it.

''Whenever (violent) incidents take place, we take action. We don't want any violent incidents in the state. But BJP has unleashed a malicious campaign in the state,'' she said.

Cautioning TMC workers against indulging in corruption, Banerjee said they and the party leaders should work as one unit and tell the people of the developmental work done by the state government.

''TMC workers and leaders should work as one unit, no one should think they are above party rules and discipline. If someone comes to seek help, you should help that person, and please don't seek money from him,'' she told party workers.

Those who think themselves to be above the party will be removed from it, she cautioned. Banerjee asserted that the Jangalmahal area, which covers Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Bankura, and parts of Purulia, is free of Maoists and that those who were trying to create a panic in the area ''would be dealt with firmly'' by the administration.

She also claimed that the Centre was not releasing funds for MGNREGA for over three months.

''It has stopped giving us wheat, increased fuel and cooking gas prices. BJP is only trying to loot the masses,'' she said.

The BJP has looted more than Rs 17 lakh crores from the masses through taxes, Banerjee, who is a strident critic of the saffron party, claimed.

Reacting to the TMC supremo's allegations, the CPI(M) said Banerjee is trying to divert attention by doing so. ''The allegations are baseless. If there was any wrongdoing in recruitment during the Left rule, let TMC prove it. We are not afraid of any investigation,'' CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar slammed Banerjee saying she should first ask her ministers who have been summoned by CBI in the SSC scam to resign. ''Then she can point fingers at others''. The CBI had summoned two ministers - Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari, and the minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikari in connection with the scam.

