Biden to meet Hyundai CEO to thank him for Georgia state investment -White House

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 04:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 04:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the chief executive of car firm Hyundai on Sunday in Seoul to thank him for investment in the state of Georgia, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will announce on Friday that Hyundai is investing more than $7 billion there, an announcement coinciding with a visit by President Joe Biden to Seoul, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

