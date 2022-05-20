Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:11 IST
AINRC-BJP govt should own up to inefficiency, quit: Narayanasamy
V. Narayanasami. File Photo/ ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy said on Friday that the Rangasamy-led AINRC-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Puducherry should quit office ''owning inefficiency in providing good governance to people.'' He said the territorial government has expressed its intent through a communication to the Centre on May 9 to privatize the distribution of electricity here as was envisaged by the NDA government at the Centre. He alleged that this decision to open up distribution of power was ''taken firmly after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Puducherry on April 24.'' He said when there was a move by the Centre in the past during the Congress- DMK coalition ministry that was in power in Puducherry, ''we resisted the move strongly as the electricity department was a profit-making undertaking in Puducherry.'' Narayanasamy said the present government here was ''surrendering all its privileges and constitutional rights to the Centre to go ahead with its proposal to cause havoc to the economy and welfare of the people.'' The former Chief Minister said people were now suffering a lot on various fronts. ''Ganja and cocaine are available at several places in and around Puducherry, affecting the youth,'' he alleged and said that the police were also ''silent spectators without curbing the menace caused by ganja-peddlers,'' Narayanasamy said Congress would come out with a plan on agitation soon to protect the people and the youth.

He said the verdict of the Supreme Court releasing A G Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was ''not acceptable to us'' and condemned those ''celebrating the release of Perarivalan.''

