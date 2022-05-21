Biden, S.Korea's Yoon commit to boost deterrence against N.Korea - White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to strengthen the two countries' combined deterrence against a growing threat from North Korea, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.
The two leaders shared concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in North Korea and expressed support for working with the international community to offer help at their meeting in Seoul, the White House said.
