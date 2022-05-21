Left Menu

Biden, S.Korea's Yoon commit to boost deterrence against N.Korea - White House

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:49 IST
Biden, S.Korea's Yoon commit to boost deterrence against N.Korea - White House
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to strengthen the two countries' combined deterrence against a growing threat from North Korea, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

The two leaders shared concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in North Korea and expressed support for working with the international community to offer help at their meeting in Seoul, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022