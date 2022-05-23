Left Menu

Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19

Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday announced to conduct polls to 46 municipal bodies in the state on June 19.

Counting of votes will take place on June 22, Singh said here.

Singh said the nomination process will commence on May 30 and the last date for filing of nominations will be June 4.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 6 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be June 7.

The polling will be held on June 19 from 7 am till 6 pm, he said. The state election commissioner said the polls to 46 municipal bodies--28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils--will be held, according to an official release.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal assured the state election commissioner that the administration will extend full support in conducting the elections in a transparent, fair, free, and peaceful manner.

