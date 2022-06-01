BJP national executive meeting in TRS bastion on July 2, 3

By Payal Mehta And Aashique Hussain Keeping the upcoming elections of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in mind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of other members of the BJP national executive will be participating in the two-day-long meeting. This meeting which takes place every quarter is taking place after a long time because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The last meeting of the BJP national executive took place in New Delhi in November 2021 just before the elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, where BJP registered a thumping victory in early 2022. Several important discussions including how the party is looking to fare in the upcoming elections and the growth of the organisation, a role that a party sees for itself as a build-up to the 2024 general elections are likely to be on the agenda.

In this meeting, the party passes political as well as economic resolutions lauding the work that has been done at the Centre by the Narendra Modi-led government. Recently, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has completed eight years in office with 2019 being a big win over the 2014 general elections.

The choice of the venue for the national executive meeting is an extremely important as well as significant one with the kind of push that the BJP has been making towards the state of Telangana. Recently at a public meeting which was held in Telangana, PM Modi spoke about the bright prospects of his party in the state and condemned the dynasty rule of the KCR family.

Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda as well as Union Minister Amit Shah on their recent visit to the state had called out the rule of the KCR family and said that Telangana was looking for a change and could give a chance to the BJP. On his front, the Telangana Chief Minister and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party chief K Chandrashekar Rao not only has been hitting out at the Central government and the Prime Minister but has also been holding meetings with several leaders in the Opposition-ruled states in a bid to form an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front.

On their front, the BJP has been keeping up the fight alive with BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay leading the fight for the state from the front. During the agitation, Sanjay was jailed by the TRS-led government. There has also been a face-off between the ruling NDA government and the TRS in the Parliament with the TRS MPs boycotting the Parliament session for a few days demanding the procurement of paddy by the Central government.

The state of Telangana goes to elections at the end of 2023 and the TRS-led government in the state will be seeking its third term. (ANI)

