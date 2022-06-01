Left Menu

Soccer-French govt says minister Darmanin backed by Macron despite soccer trouble

French President Emmanuel Macron backs his interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, in the face of mounting criticism over the police handling of crowds of supporters at last Saturday's Champions League soccer final in Paris, the government said on Wednesday. The match at the Stade de France, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police held back people trying to enter ground.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:18 IST
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia

The match at the Stade de France, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police held back people trying to enter the ground. Riot police tear-gassed some fans, including children. Police and French officials say many Liverpool fans were trying to force their way into the ground.

Darmanin has said there were forged tickets "on an industrial scale" and many Liverpool fans turned up without valid tickets, leading to a crush around the stadium. The police action prevented deaths from occurring, he said. However, Darmanin's version of events has been challenged by Liverpool fans present at the match and Darmanin has been criticized by politicians in both France and Britain over how the event was handled.

"The President of the Republic has full confidence in Gerald Darmanin as Interior Minister," government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told reporters. The situation could have been handled better, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

