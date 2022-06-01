Left Menu

Agencies do their job, says govt as Cong alleges vendetta after ED summons to its leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:10 IST
Agencies do their job, says govt as Cong alleges vendetta after ED summons to its leaders
  • Country:
  • India

With the Congress accusing it of unleashing central agencies to target political rivals after the party's top leaders were summoned by the ED in a money-laundering case, the government on Wednesday said the agencies do their job and the opposition should not worry if they have done no wrong.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Responding to a question on allegations by the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using agencies to target political opponents, Thakur said, ''Government agencies do their job.'' Addressing a cabinet briefing, the minister said the issue has nothing to do with cabinet decisions.

Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy questioned why the two Congress leaders were worried when they have done no wrong.

''I think that they should not worry if they have done nothing wrong,'' he said on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The Congress said it is not afraid of any summons by the ED in the National Herald case and will not be cowed down by any such ''vendetta'' by the BJP government.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Modi government should know that by registering such fake and fabricated cases, they cannot succeed in their cowardly conspiracy.

While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its headquarters in central Delhi on June 8, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear on Thursday (June 2).

Singhvi told at a press conference here that Sonia Gandhi will comply with the summons.

Rahul Gandhi has written to the probe agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in the country, Singhvi and another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022