PM Modi to address gathering of tribals in Gujarat's Navsari on June 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in Navsari district of Gujarat on June 10, officials said on Wednesday.Nearly 3 lakh tribals, hailing from the south Gujarat region, including from Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts, are expected to attend the Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan at the village in Chikhli taluka.Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the gathering, the local administration said.

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:54 IST
Nearly 3 lakh tribals, hailing from the south Gujarat region, including from Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts, are expected to attend the ''Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan'' at the village in Chikhli taluka.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the gathering, the local administration said. State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar visited the venue on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations and gave necessary instructions to officials.

Notably, tribals of this region, led by local Congress MLA Anant Patel, had launched a massive protest a few months ago against the proposed Par-Tapi-Narmada river-link project fearing displacement.

Eventually, the Gujarat chief minister last month announced that the project had been scrapped. However, Anant Patel, president of Gujarat Adivasi Congress, is still up in arms demanding a ''white paper'' on the cancellation of the project.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held in December this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

