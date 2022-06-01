Gujarat experienced double engine growth under PM Modi's rule: Patel

In eight years of Narendra Modi's rule as Prime Minister, Gujarat has experienced double engine growth, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Wednesday. Patel was addressing a joint press conference with state BJP president C R Paatil to mark the completion of Modi's eight years as prime minister.

In the last eight years, the country got a stable government with clear policies and pro-poor approach, Patel said. Modi completed eight years in office on May 26 and he earlier served as the chief minister of Gujarat for over 13 years.

“Gujarat has experienced double engine growth because of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and the state government,” the chief minister said.

Gujarat has become a role model in the country due to the rapid development it has seen under Modi as prime minister, he said, praising the Centre for taking steps for ease of doing business.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP president Paatil said people can be together without any restriction due to the massive vaccination programme carried out against the COVID-19 pandemic by the Centre.

He further said that when Modi announced Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, critics mocked him and questioned the move, but after these accounts were opened, direct benefit transfer was enforced and people got the money in their bank accounts without paying middlemen.

“People also mocked Modi when he announced from Red Fort to put an end to open defecation. They said he should not have spoken such things from Red Fort. But it has changed the lives of crores of people and brought quality change in the lives of women,” Paatil claimed.

The chief minister and Paatil also listed various schemes introduced by the Modi government and gave out the figure of beneficiaries from each scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)