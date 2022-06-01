Left Menu

Don't be disheartened, work with 'double energy' towards victory: Priyanka to UP Cong workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged party workers not to be disheartened by the assembly poll results in Uttar Pradesh and work with double energy until they score a victory.Speaking at the Congress two-day Nav Sankalp Karyashala here, Vadra said she will work with party workers with double strength and they have to move ahead in line with the spirit of the Nav Sankalp declaration adopted at a party conclave in Udaipur in May.The Congress was decimated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with the party winning only two of the 403 seats.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:10 IST
Don't be disheartened, work with 'double energy' towards victory: Priyanka to UP Cong workers
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged party workers not to be disheartened by the assembly poll results in Uttar Pradesh and work with ''double energy'' until they score a victory.

Speaking at the Congress' two-day 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' here, Vadra said she will work with party workers with double strength and they have to move ahead in line with the spirit of the 'Nav Sankalp' declaration adopted at a party conclave in Udaipur in May.

The Congress was decimated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with the party winning only two of the 403 seats. This was the party's lowest-ever tally in the state. It had won seven seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala', which began on Wednesday, is the first big Congress event in Uttar Pradesh since its poll drubbing.

''Despite fighting with all its force, the party was defeated. But there is no time to be disheartened... (we must) continue fighting with double energy until we win,'' the Congress general secretary told party workers and leaders who came from across the state.

Vadra said she will work with party workers with double strength.

''We have to move ahead in line with the spirit of the declaration passed at Udaipur's 'Chintan Shivir','' she said.

She also emphasised the need to connect with the masses on not just political issues but also social issues.

Asserting that the organisation and grassroots workers of the Congress are the real strength of the party, the 'Nav Sankalp' declaration passed at the Udaipur conclave said that in the next 90 to 180 days, accountability should be ensured by filling up all vacancies at block, district, state and national levels.

Targeting the BJP, Vadra said the direction in which the ruling party is taking the country is not the one for which Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and B R Ambedkar fought.

''We have to reach out to the people and tell them the truth,'' she said.

Till 2014, the country's economy was progressing but today the entire world is seeing the ''bad condition'' of the country. The future is being ruined by dividing the youth in the name of caste and religion, she said.

The two-day workshop is being held at the state Congress headquarters.

Issues related to the Congress' digital membership campaign, upcoming municipal elections, party organisation, politics, economy, agriculture, social justice and youths were discussed on the first day of the workshop, a party statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022