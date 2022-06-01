Left Menu

ED summons: BJP govt misusing Central agencies, allege Maha Congress leaders

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:11 IST
ED summons: BJP govt misusing Central agencies, allege Maha Congress leaders
Maharashtra Congress leaders on Wednesday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate's summons to party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case the ''abuse and misuse'' of Central agencies by the BJP government to harass Opposition leaders.

Addressing a news conference here in Ahmednagar district, H K Patil, Congress in charge of Maharashtra, said the ED's notice to its leaders is nothing but ''vendetta and unnecessary harassment''.

''It is very unfortunate that the BJP government is misusing, abusing the authority and using the ED to harass opposition leaders,'' he said.

Patil was flanked by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, and state ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, and Yashomati Thakur.

Maharashtra Congress leaders are in Shirdi to hold deliberations on June 1-2 on the lines of the Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur last month. Speaking on the ED summons, Patole said Congress will announce its strategy.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear on June 2.

