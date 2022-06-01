Won't allow Kejriwal to enter west Delhi till clean water provided: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Wednesday protested over drinking water saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won't be allowed entry into West Delhi till Delhiites are provided clean water. According to him, the efforts of women from different areas carrying pitchers and participating in this protest will definitely fructify. He said, "Such is the situation after drinking contaminated water people are not even getting treatment facilities."

He said, "Kejriwal government refused to start the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme under which Andaman Nicobar is also getting pure water. But Kejriwal's government is so much into corruption that it has made life difficult for people here." The BJP national vice president and Delhi co-in charge Baijayant Jay Panda said, "The Delhiites are longing for a drop of water as there is acute water shortage all around in the city. Arvind Kejriwal is unfazed and unable to tell Delhiites what happened to the Rs 57,000 crore given to the Delhi Jal board. Such is the situation of the board that fails to round the clock water supply. It is not even able to provide clean water."

Along with state president Shri Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Panda demonstrated against water supply shortage organised by West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh against the Kejriwal government at the Delhi secretariat here. Gupta said, "It is the same Kejriwal who used to say the same thing during Sheila Dikshit government that when they will get rid of water tanker mafias when they come to power. They have now shaken hands with the same people who are filling his ministers and MLAs' pockets."

Gupta alleged that water pipelines have been changed only on paper with no work visible on the ground. He said CAG has written 22 times to Kejriwal asking for an account of this money but to no avail.

Gupta said, "Delhi now needs 13,000 MGD water but 30 per cent of the water supplied is wasted in leakage itself. In fact, FIR should be registered against him for making Delhiites drink contaminated, smelly and bad quality water." Bidhuri said, "Now Kejriwal has got a Rs 75,000 crore budget but Delhiites are still crying for water. CM has repeatedly assured that he would give pure water to Delhiites but the fact is that 44 per cent aren't getting pure drinking water. They are getting affected by water-borne diseases."

He said when water samples were tested 42 per cent of them failed. Not a single water treatment plant came up during the last eight years and no steps were taken by Kejriwal to take care of waterlogging resulting in most areas getting submerged even with little and unseasonal rains. District president Sachin Bhasin, Vijay Solanki, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Tajinder Bagga, and the media in-charge Naveen Kumar were among the thousands who protested against the AAP government over potable drinking water. (ANI)

