Adityanath hails Modi govt on 8 years in office, slams previous govts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday alleged there was ''distrust'' among people against the government before 2014 and separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. ''Under the leadership and guidance of prime minister, with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the work done by the central government for the interests of villages, poor, farmers, women, youth without discrimination, was a factor of massive change in the lives of 135 crore countrymen,'' said the CM. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on the completion of the Narendra Modi government's eight years in office, the CM said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power. The Modi government's campaigns such as Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Stand up India and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have proved to be important milestones towards the development of a new India, he said. Talking about his state, the chief minister said exports from Uttar Pradesh have gone up to Rs 1,56,000 crore from Rs 88,000 crore. He said the Modi government's efforts towards development, poverty elimination, making farmers self-reliant by doubling their income, moving women towards self-reliance have changed the face of the country. They are big leap forward towards making India self-sufficient, he said. ''There was distrust among people against the government before 2014. Separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. Anarchy was at its peak. Corruption had become institutional,'' Adityanath said slamming previous dispensations. He said in May 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, welfare schemes were launched for villagers, poor, women and all sections of society without any discrimination, changing the lives of people of the country. He said governments in the past just gave slogans for poverty elimination but did nothing on the ground towards that end or for providing people with the basic necessities of food, shelter and clothing. The chief minister said that only a prosperous farmer can fulfil the dream of a prosperous India. In the country, 11.78 crore farmers are getting benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, 2.55 crore farmers have got benefits of Rs 47397.48 crore so far in the state. ''Nothing was done to improve health of soil which provides us food,'' said the CM. He said 23 crore soil health cards were made available in the country by the prime minister. Around 3.76 crore soil cards have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said. ''In five years, we paid Rs 40,159 crore to farmers by purchasing wheat, whereas in the same duration, we paid Rs 50,420 crore by purchasing 280.09 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers,'' Adityanath said.

