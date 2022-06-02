Left Menu

BJP appoints 3 observers for Tripura by-elections

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-06-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 01:07 IST
BJP appoints 3 observers for Tripura by-elections
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has appointed three observers for the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The by-elections to four assembly constituencies- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar - will be held on June 23 and counting is on June 26.

“BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed three observers (prabharis) for the by-elections in Tripura. The three prabharis include party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ashok Singhal, a cabinet minister of Assam, and Jayanta Mulla Baruah, the political secretary to the chief minister of Assam,, said a senior party leader.

The last date for filing nomination papers will expire on June 6.

Singhal has met Union Minister from the state, Pratima Bhoumik, in her residence, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the state party president, held an organisational meeting for the by-elections on Wednesday and prepared a strategy for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022