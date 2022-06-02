Left Menu

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy

Europe must be more responsible for security, and I think it makes good sense to be part of that cooperation instead of constantly hoping for the U.S. to come," said Conservative People's Party leader Soren Pape.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 01:21 IST
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy

Denmark will join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, public broadcaster DR projected, signalling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the bloc's defence and security policy, after the country secured several exemptions in a 1993 referendum. Preliminary results by DR showed 66.6% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Almost 34 percent of voters polled were opposed, but the outcome will not change, according to DR. "It is a completely new approach to Europe, that we are signalling to our European allies, to the whole world," said former foreign minister and member of the Social Liberal Party, Martin Lidegaard.

"It can hardly be overestimated, the importance it has on our foreign and European policy," Lidegaard said. In the CSDP Denmark would be able to take part in joint military operations, such as those in Somalia, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to cooperate on acquisition of joint military capabilities.

"The United States has said it very clearly. Europe must be more responsible for security, and I think it makes good sense to be part of that cooperation instead of constantly hoping for the U.S. to come," said Conservative People's Party leader Soren Pape. The final results are expected to be published later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022