Republican Senatorial candidate in Nevada reaches out to Indian-Americans

A Republican Senatorial candidate in Nevada is reaching out to the influential Indian-American community as part of the massive GOP effort to rip the Democrats of its seat from the State.

Over the weekend, Adam Laxalt, a former Attorney General of Nevada and now running for the US Senate Seat from Nevada, hosted an Indian-American community meet and greet wherein he urged the community to vote for him and the Republican Party in the forthcoming November mid-term polls.

He is pitted against Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Laxalt, if elected, will become Nevada’s version of Ron DeSantis. In his address to the Indian-American community at a popular Indian restaurant in Las Vegas, Laxalt addressed issues that matter to the Indian-American and Asian Pacific American communities, according to VegasDesi.Com.

“Nevada’s Indian-American community is ready for change,” Laxalt said in a tweet after the event.

Saroj Singh, a former board member of the Indian American Voices for Trump Coalition in 2020, served as the Master of Ceremonies.

“Adam Laxalt, like President Donald Trump, is a great friend and supporter of the Indian-American community. He stands with law enforcement, against illegal immigration, for economic prosperity, and in support of equal access to education for all Americans,” said Rajesh Patel, owner of the Saffron Flavors of India.

The meeting was also attended by Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration.

“Trump knows that Adam Laxalt doesn’t just talk about fighting, but he actually fights,” Grenell said.

“I am proud to host Adam Laxalt and Ambassador Richard Grenell at my restaurant today along with many other Indian-American business and community leaders. I look forward voting for him to become Nevada’s next US Senator,” Patel said.

“He's a proud supporter of President Trump and he's all in for Team Laxalt. Glad to have his vote to flip the Senate,” Laxalt said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)