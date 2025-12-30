Shafali Verma Rockets in ICC Women's T20I Rankings
Shafali Verma has surged to sixth position in ICC Women's T20I rankings after consistent performances. Smriti Madhana retains her third place, while Jemimah Rodrigues drops to 10th. Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur dominate in bowling rankings. India's left-arm spinners also make significant gains as the series progresses.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an impressive display of skill and consistency, Shafali Verma has ascended to the sixth spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Her stellar performances, including several match-winning half-centuries, have solidified her position as a formidable opener.
Smriti Madhana showcased her prowess by scoring a fluent 80, preserving her third-place ranking. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues slipped slightly to 10th. Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma continues to hold the top spot, joined by compatriot Renuka Singh Thakur, who has climbed to joint-sixth following a standout performance.
Adding to India's success, left-arm spinners Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma made noticeable advancements, as the home team took a commanding 4-0 series lead over Sri Lanka. On the opposition side, Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari also showed promise, improving their rankings amid the challenging matches.