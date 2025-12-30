Left Menu

Turkey's Unyielding Stance: Nationwide Crackdown on Islamic State

Turkish authorities have detained 357 suspects in a nationwide crackdown on the Islamic State, following a deadly gunfight in Yalova. The operation, spanning 21 provinces, reflects Turkey's ongoing effort to curb terrorist threats as IS aims for a resurgence. Raids seized digital materials and documents linked to the group.

In a sweeping operation across Turkey, authorities detained 357 suspects linked to the Islamic State, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday. This follows a deadly confrontation involving police and militants that left three officers and six militants dead in Yalova, near Istanbul.

The minister emphasized Turkey's resolve against terrorism, stating, 'We will never give them an opportunity.' The police raided 114 addresses in Istanbul and other provinces, recovering digital materials and documents related to the group. This nationwide crackdown marks a significant escalation in Turkey's anti-terror operations.

The events occur as the global threat from IS remains persistent, with recent attacks and plans thwarted by international forces. Turkey, a historic transit route for jihadists, reveals its proactive stance to prevent a resurgence of violence that gripped the nation from 2015 to 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

