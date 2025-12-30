Political Firestorm over Karthigai Deepam Lamp Lighting

In a pointed critique, Union Minister L Murugan has accused the ruling DMK of disrespecting the Constitution by disregarding a High Court verdict on the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting case. According to Murugan, the DMK government prevented Hindus from exercising their constitutional right to worship, as defined by B R Ambedkar.

The minister recounted how authorities dissuaded Murugan devotees and even turned away CISF personnel who were accompanying the devotees to light a lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill. Murugan expressed his discontent, stating that the DMK had no right to prevent these religious rituals.

Emphasizing the devotees' frustration, Murugan condemned the DMK's attempt to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan, whose ruling favored allowing the lamp lighting. With allegations of constitutional trampling amid looming elections, Murugan cautioned that such actions would provoke a reaction from the devout and possibly end the DMK's rule.

