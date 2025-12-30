Left Menu

Political Firestorm over Karthigai Deepam Lamp Lighting

Union Minister L Murugan criticized the DMK for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution by preventing Hindus from lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp despite a High Court ruling permitting it. He accused the DMK of challenging worship rights, referencing Lord Murugan's devotees' anger, and political implications ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Union Minister L Murugan has accused the ruling DMK of disrespecting the Constitution by disregarding a High Court verdict on the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting case. According to Murugan, the DMK government prevented Hindus from exercising their constitutional right to worship, as defined by B R Ambedkar.

The minister recounted how authorities dissuaded Murugan devotees and even turned away CISF personnel who were accompanying the devotees to light a lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill. Murugan expressed his discontent, stating that the DMK had no right to prevent these religious rituals.

Emphasizing the devotees' frustration, Murugan condemned the DMK's attempt to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan, whose ruling favored allowing the lamp lighting. With allegations of constitutional trampling amid looming elections, Murugan cautioned that such actions would provoke a reaction from the devout and possibly end the DMK's rule.

