Ukraine calls for more arms supplies to help war reach 'inflection point'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West on Thursday to step up its supplies of weapons to Ukraine to push Kyiv's grinding war with Russia towards an "inflection point" that would allow it to win.
Addressing the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in the Slovak capital by video link, the Ukrainian leader said that divisions in Europe created opportunities for Russia to exploit, but said that Kyiv was grateful for assistance from the West so far.
