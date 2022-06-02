Cong chief Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19; Surjewala says she is determined to appear before ED on Jun 8

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself, the party said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said she had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was found COVID positive on testing this morning.

Surjewala, however, asserted that she is determined to appear before the ED on June 8.

He said the Congress President has been meeting leaders and activists over the last week, some of whom have been found COVID positive.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said,''Congress president had developed mild fever and COVID symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be COVID positive.'' ''Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments,'' he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of Congress leaders have wished Gandhi a speedy recovery.

''Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also wished Sonia Gandhi a speedy and complete recovery.

Surjewala said as per medical advice, the Congress president has isolated herself.

''As a large number of Congressmen and women and well-wishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes,'' he also said The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

Surjewala said he hoped the Congress chief will recover in the next few days and will again get herself tested before her appearance before the ED.

According to the Congress sources, the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi had come on May 24, asking her to appear before the ED on June 8.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress has decided to hold prayers in temples, churches, mosques and Gurdwaras in Telangana, which was decided at the meeting of District Congress chiefs.

''We @INCTelangana in the DCC presidents meeting decided to have 300 Poojas and prayers before tonight for the Speedy recovery of Smt Sonia Gandhi Amma.#SoniaGandhi. (Each District 10 Temples/ Church/ Mosque’s/ Gurudwaras In Telangana),'' said Congress in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore.

The ED summons triggered furious reactions from the Congress, which alleged that the ''fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country''.

''It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies. This time they have come out with a new hideous and cowardly conspiracy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting ED notices issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,'' the party had said.

Reacting to the Congress' allegations, the government on Wednesday said the agencies do their job and the opposition should not worry if they have done no wrong.

The BJP, on its part, said it was not the birthright of members of the Gandhi family that probe agencies cannot summon them by law in a case of corruption.

