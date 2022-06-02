Gehlot accuses Union govt of misusing central agencies

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP-led Union government on Thursday of misusing central agencies, referring to reports in a section of the media that two MLAs in the state have been issued notices by such agencies.

''Amid the Rajya Sabha election, there is news in the media about notices to two MLAs,'' Gehlot told a press conference here after a workshop of the Congress party when asked about the reports of notices to Congress MLA Wajib Ali and Independent legislator Omprakash Hudla.

The chief minister said raids by the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in poll-bound states have become a common thing.

Targeting the Centre, he said, ''When it got to know that these MLAs (Ali and Hudla) will not support (the BJP), it re-opened old cases. It has made law a joke. How will people be safe if there is no rule of law?'' Earlier, addressing the Congress workshop, Gehlot said ''these (BJP) people have created so much terror''.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also reacted to the reports of notices to the two MLAs.

''It is its (BJP's) fixed agenda.... It runs the agenda of communal frenzy, misuse of the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax department,'' Dotasra said.

The contents of the reports, however, could not be confirmed.

Ali, who was in Alwar with a few other MLAs, said he had not received any such notice.

Hudla could not be contacted for comments. Sources said he went to the SMS hospital for a health check-up after he felt uneasy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)