Biden to deliver primetime address on guns on Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address on guns at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Thursday night, the White House said.

His planned remarks follow a string of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical clinic in Oklahoma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)