Biden to deliver primetime address on guns on Thursday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address on guns at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Thursday night, the White House said.

His planned remarks follow a string of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical clinic in Oklahoma.

