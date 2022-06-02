Biden to deliver primetime address on guns on Thursday
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address on guns at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Thursday night, the White House said.
His planned remarks follow a string of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical clinic in Oklahoma.
