Left Menu

Owaisi launches tirade against Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir

Modi govt is busy promoting movies. Just like the 1987 Assembly election was rigged, the new delimitation has gerrymandered constituencies, he alleged.There is no political outlet in the valley, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:35 IST
Owaisi launches tirade against Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a tirade against the NDA government at the Centre over the targeted killings in Kashmir, saying it has not learnt any lessons from the past.

In a tweet, he said, ''A second #KashmiriPandit exodus is in progress. @PMOIndia is alone responsible for this. Mistakes of 1989 are being repeated by his govt. Political leaders of valley have no levers & left with no political legitimacy. Modi govt is busy promoting movies.'' Just like the 1987 Assembly election was rigged, the new delimitation has ''gerrymandered'' constituencies, he alleged.

There is no political outlet in the valley, he said. Owaisi charged the BJP with using Kashmiri Pandits only for politics.

The government should take steps to protect the lives of people there, he told reporters.

Terrorists are definitely coming from Pakistan, but it is the responsibility of the Modi government to deal with the situation.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022