Left Menu

France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows

Fifty-seven percent of French people expect President Emmanuel Macron to win a majority in mid-June's parliamentary elections, although the same percentage want Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne removed, according to a survey for RTL radio released on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 08:30 IST
France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows
  • Country:
  • France

Fifty-seven percent of French people expect President Emmanuel Macron to win a majority in mid-June's parliamentary elections, although the same percentage want Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne removed, according to a survey for RTL radio released on Friday. The BVA Opinion/Orange/RTL poll, which surveyed 1,002 people from May 31-June 2, added that while 57% did not want Borne to remain as prime minister, 68% did not want rival far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon in the post either.

The poll did not indicate who the French public want to see replacing Borne. It also showed that six out of 10 people could not name their local member of parliament. The parliamentary elections take place in two rounds of voting on June 12 and June 19. Macron needs a majority to help him push through his planned pro-business reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022