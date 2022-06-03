Left Menu

Dhami set for comfortable win in Champawat bypoll

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 10:38 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was leading by 54,121 votes over his nearest rival from Congress Nirmala Gahtori in Champawat bypoll, according to latest trends available on Friday.

At the end of the 13th round of counting, Dhami had polled 57,268 votes and Gahtori 3,147.

Dhami's comfortable margin shows he is headed for a big win.

By-election to the assembly seat was held on May 31 with over 64 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

