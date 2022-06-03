Left Menu

UK's Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral. Some people clapped and cheered his arrival.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:27 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with boos, jeers, and some applause as he arrived at London's St Paul's Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, reflecting the mounting pressure he is facing in office. While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral.

Some people clapped and cheered his arrival. Johnson has been forced to apologize multiple times after his staff held a string of rule-breaking parties during national COVID-19 lockdowns, and he himself received a police fine for attending one event himself.

A growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

