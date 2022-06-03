AAP nominees Seechewal, Sahney elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab
Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney have been elected unopposed as AAP candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, an official said on Friday.
Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.
No candidate withdrew nomination papers up till the last day of withdrawal till 3 pm.
Both Seechewal and Sahney have been declared winners unopposed, said Returning Officer-cum-Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Surinder Pal.
The Aam Aadmi Party had nominated Seechewal and Sahney for the two seats of Rajya Sabha.
The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4.
