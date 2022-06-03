Left Menu

Modi works in national interest, UPA used to be scared of China : Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:02 IST
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday alleged that national interests were compromised under the previous Congress-led UPA government which was always wary of annoying China.

The scenario has changed with the ascendance of Narendra Modi as prime minister and policies were now being framed and implemented “with no worries of pressure from the US, China or other major powers”, the former union law minister said.

Addressing a press conference here on the completion of eight years of NDA in power, Prasad recounted an experience he had when BJP was in opposition and he used to visit Jammu and Kashmir as part of a party delegation.

“Nitin Gadkari used to be our national president then (2009-2013). We would tour Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of things there….. In Ladakh I learnt from Army officials that whenever any road building project was taken up on our side, the Chinese troops across the border would raise an objection, causing it to be shelved”, said Prasad.

He claimed that when he tried to raise the matter in Rajya Sabha, of which he was then a member, the UPA government would repeatedly plead “Please don’t raise this matter”.

“I had to back down (then) ...The situation has changed now. Pakistan has not been able to engage in mischief in Jammu and Kashmir since we gave it a befitting reply by way of the Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike”.

Lauding the government’s “bold step” of abrogating special provisions enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Prasad said now the people of that region can enjoy the benefits of caste based reservations and right to education like the rest of the country. Preventio of Corruption Act has also become applicable there which will bring about transparency and efficiency in administration.

The BJP MP said he took pride in the fact that he was the union law minister when the government illegalised triple talaq which was “all about the rights and dignity of women and not at all about religion and worship”.

“Just imagine no Islamic country allows triple talaq. Here, men of that community used to divorce their wives on the flimsiest of grounds. Only the Modi government, which does not pursue a politics of appeasement, showed the courage for needful action,” he added.

