Sangrur bypoll: Warring endorses economist's suggestion of electing Moosewala's father unopposed

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday endorsed the suggestion of electing slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Noted economist Sardara Singh Johal has suggested that Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, should be elected unopposed from the Sangrur seat.

The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly elections.

Mann, who at present is the Punjab Chief Minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

Polling for the seat will be held on June 23 while counting will take place on June 26.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified men in Punjab's Mansa district.

On his Facebook page, Johal termed the famous singer’s killing “very unfortunate and painful.” “The society lost a forceful and popular voice. It is a cultural loss. Yet the loss for the parents is unimaginable and cannot be compensated,” he said.

Offering his condolences to Moosewala's parents, Johal said, “I feel it may be a bit consoling if the father of Sidhu Moosewala is elected in the by-election to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed.” Warring endorsed Johal's views.

“Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala's loss to his parents. Dr SS Johl (sic) has suggested his father Balkaur Singh Ji be fielded as consensus candidate for Sangrur bypoll & he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree. Let's put politics of oneupmanship aside,” Warring said in a tweet.

Former AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhi also concurred with the view.

“Agree with Sardara Singh Johal, provided family agrees. Some purpose to live it will be for devastated family,” said Sandhu in a tweet.

The two leaders’ statements came on the day when the ruling AAP announced the name of its candidate for the Sangrur seat bypoll. Mann announced Gurmail Singh, in-charge of Sangrur district, as the candidate for the June 23 bypoll.

