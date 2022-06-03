Left Menu

Situation in Kashmir turning back to 1990s: Patil

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:10 IST
Lambasting central and union territory governments for their ''total failure'' to check targeted killings and worsening situation in Kashmir, AICC incharge for the union territory affairs Rajni Patil on Friday said the situation is ''worrisome and turning back to 1990s'', contrary to the claims of the BJP.

The senior Congress leader said continued targeted killings of innocents led to an atmosphere of insecurity.

''The central government and union territory administration has utterly failed to check targeted killings and worsening situation în Kashmir,'' Patil told reporters here.

She further said that the common man feels insecure and minorities including Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs, Dogras of Jammu and outside employees & workers have become victims and are unsafe.

''They are protesting to migrate enmasse. This situation is worrisome and turning back to 1990s, contrary to the claims of the BJP government,'' she added.

AICC leader said that it is the primary duty of the government to ensure safety and security of people but it has failed.

''It should ensure safety of minorities, migrant and Jammu employees by taking all necessary measures including shifting to safer places'', she stressed. The MP said that Congress is always on the forefront on the issue of terrorism and challenges before nation and ''Rahul Gandhi has always offered all sorts of suggestions in view of its wide experience but present government doesn’t need this.'' ''It is not a political issue for Congress but matter of safety of citizens and national interests,'', she said.

Patil along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Commitee (JKPCC) President G A Mir and other senior leaders returned from three-day Congress Shivar at Patnitop.

JKPCC President Mir also strongly condemned the targeted killings of innocents especially minorities. He said the government ignored early warnings and made false claims and now the situation has turned quite volatile.

''The Government should come out of denial mode and deal with the situation effectively. Congress stands for the safety of common man,'' Mir said.. Patil also said the Congress Shivar has unanimously passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead as next president to fight ''politics of vendetta and division of BJP government.'' She termed the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, purely ''vendetta'' and said ''there is no case against them, they are being framed in Național Herald case''.

In reply to a question on the statement of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding not creating new controversies on Mandir and Masjid issues, she said it is good but if he really means, he should better advise his government at the Centre, to have harmony and peace in the country.

