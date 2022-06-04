UP: 11 Rajya Sabha candidates, including eight from BJP elected unopposed

Left Menu

Eleven members of the Rajya Sabha, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:45 IST
Eleven members of the Rajya Sabha, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh. The eight BJP members, who have been elected, are Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Dr K Laxman, Mithilesh Kumar, Baburam Nishad, Sangeeta Yadav and Darshana Singh.

Former Congress party leader Kapil Sibal has been elected as an independent candidate and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary has also been declared elected. Both have been elected with Samajwadi Party support. Javed Ali of the Samajwadi Party has also been elected. Returning officer Brij Bhushan Dubey gave the elected members their certificates.

Earlier on Friday, it was officially informed that all five candidates in Bihar including Misa Bharati daughter of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad elected unopposed in biennial election of Rajya Sabha. The other four candidates are Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD), Khiru Mahto (Janta Dal United), Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel (BJP). From Jharkhand, two candidates have been elected unopposed in the biennial election to fill the two vacant seats for Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. Both the candidates, Aditya Sahu from BJP and Dr. Mahua Majhi from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have been elected unopposed to the Upper House. Returning Officer Syed Javed Haider on Friday announced the election unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday at 3 pm.

The nomination papers of both the candidates received for the biennial election to the two vacant seats for Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand were found valid. The tenure of MP Mahesh Poddar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is ending on July 7. Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10. (ANI)

