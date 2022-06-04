Left Menu

The main items of import from Senegal are phosphoric acid and raw cashew.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 04-06-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 12:56 IST
VP Naidu hopeful of 'significant' growth in India-Senegal trade ties
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
India's bilateral trade with Senegal has touched a record USD 1.65 billion in 2021-22 despite the coronavirus pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said, expressing hope that the figure grow significantly in the coming years.

Naidu, who is here on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, on Friday addressed an India-Senegal business event.

''The Vice President noted that despite the pandemic, there was a welcome growth in economic and trade ties between the two countries and bilateral trade has crossed a record high of USD 1.65 billion in 2021-22,'' his office tweeted.

He hoped that the trade would grow significantly in the coming years, it said.

As to the bilateral trade basket, major items of export from India include textiles, food items, automobiles and pharmaceuticals. The main items of import from Senegal are phosphoric acid and raw cashew.

Naidu earlier on Friday termed Senegal as India's "natural development partner," and appreciated the African nation for its democratic ethos, as he held delegation-level talks with the President of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse.

Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, emphasised the important role of legislature in the life of a nation, and said that a strong, effective & responsive parliament lies at the core of good governance. He also appreciated Senegal's democratic ethos, making it India's natural development partner," his office tweeted.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

