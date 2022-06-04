BJP's Mission South: National working committee meet in Hyderabad in July, focus on Telangana polls

With the aim to strengthen its support base in the South, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad next month, said party OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, "The three-day BJP National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad in July after 20 years carries much significance. Recently top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda have visited Hyderabad. Now party's top leadership's visit next month will prepare people to vote for people. It will give a message that the BJP government will be formed in Telangana next year and people will get solutions to all their issues."

"Whether Assembly polls in Telangana occur in 2023 or before, BJP is confident to win. In the by-elections in the state, the BJP performed well. In the last Hyderabad municipal polls, BJP registered a record win with 48 corporators," he said. Laxman said BJP is the only alternative in Telangana since Congress has no existence in the state and country.

"In case Congress wins one or two seats, the MLAs will join TRS. So, people have lost trust in Congress. BJP is the only alternative," said Laxman. After Karnataka and Puducherry in the south, it has been decided to form the BJP government in Telangana.

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana, the BJP leaders said, "Today there is a family party in Telangana. There is only corruption. Their MLAs are immersed in complete corruption. People are seeking change. Farmers were committing suicide. He said TRS did not fulfil the promises the party made before the election.

"TRS promised that it will waive farm loans. Over three years passed, but not a single loan was waived. Farmers are in distress. People want to remove TRS and KCR from Telangana today. They are looking towards BJP with hope. The party has decided to form a double engine government in Telangana " Laxman stated. He said Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has been holding Praja Sangram Yatra to raise the common issues of the people. Sanjay will start the third phase of the Padyatra in July.

Laxman said through the booth level outreach programme, BJP will go to every household before June 14 to make people aware of the welfare works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in eight years. "With the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will win Telangana and will strengthen the party in the south as well," he said.

Refering to his nomination to the Rajya Sabha elections, Laxman said, "For the first time, someone from Telangana has been nominated as MP of Rajya Sabha and that too from Uttar Pradesh. I am working as a worker in the party for almost 40 years. Today from the south, it is very important to get the Rajya Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time from Telangana." BJP will hold its national executive meeting on July 2-3 in Hyderabad which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and top leaders of the party, said sources. (ANI)

